The market for DataOps platform is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2023 to USD 10.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.0%

By providing a range of tools and capabilities, the platform enables automation, monitoring, and control of the end-to-end data lifecycle. This centralized approach ensures streamlined operations and efficient collaboration, empowering organizations to effectively utilize and derive value from their data assets.



The agile development segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

By type, the market is divided into agile development, DevOps, Lean Manufacturing.Agile Development in the DataOps platform helps organizations to enhance their ability to respond to changing business needs, improve project visibility and transparency, foster collaboration and innovation, and achieve faster time-to-value for their data initiatives.



It empowers teams to efficiently manage data operations, optimize data processes, and deliver actionable insights dynamically and iteratively. During the forecast period, the agile development is anticipated to hold the largest market share.



Among offerings, the services segment is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period

Services in a DataOps platform encompass a wide range of functionalities and capabilities designed to facilitate efficient and effective data operations and management.These services are specifically tailored to address the challenges and requirements of handling data throughout its lifecycle.



Services in the DataOps platform facilitate decision-making for businesses by integrating efficient AI capabilities, real-time analytics, and insight delivery into the applications. During the forecast period, the services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

During the forecast period, North America is estimated to account for the largest size of the market for DataOps platform.The region has a thriving technology industry that is driving the adoption of DataOps platforms.



Many of the world’s leading technology companies are based in North America, and these companies are investing heavily in data infrastructure and analytics capabilities. The emergence of new technologies that make it easier to manage and analyze data is driving the adoption of DataOps platforms in North America.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the DataOps platform market.

The report includes the study of key players offering DataOps platform solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global market.



The major vendors Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Informatica (US), Teradata (US), Wipro (India), Accenture (Ireland), SAS Institute (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), DataKitchen (US), Atlan (Singapore), Dataiku (US), Fosfor (India), Databricks (US), StreamSets (US), Talend (US), Collibra (US), Celonis (US), BMC Software (US), Saagie (France), Composable Analytics (US), Tengu.io (Belgium), Unravel Data (US), Monte Carlo Data (US), Census (US), RightData (US), Zaloni (US), Datafold (US), DataOps.live (UK), K2view (Israel).



