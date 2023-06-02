Global Farm Animal Healthcare Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Bayer Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Animal Health, Elanco and Merck

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Animal Healthcare Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global farm animal healthcare market grew from $18.7 billion in 2022 to $20.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The farm animal healthcare market is expected to grow to $26.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Major players in the farm animal healthcare market are Bayer Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Animal Health, Elanco, Merck, Merial (Sanofi), Virbac, Zoetis Animal Healthcare, Vetoquinol, Norbrook, Alivira Animal Health Limited, Phibro Animal Health, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hester Bioscience, and Eli Lilly and Company.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The farm animal healthcare refers to a proactive service that outlines steps for disease prevention, identification, and management in order to promote the health and wellbeing of farm animals. It ensures that disease, injury, and mortality among farmed animals are kept to a minimum.



The main products of farm animal healthcare are vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, medical feed additives, and other products. Vaccination is administering a vaccine into the body to create immunity to a specific disease. Vaccination improves animal health and welfare while increasing livestock productivity and preventing disease transmission from domestic and wild animals to people. The different applications include cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep. The several end users include reference laboratories, point-of-care testing or in-house testing, veterinary hospitals and clinics, and others.



The farm animal healthcare market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides farm animal healthcare market statistics, including farm animal healthcare industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a farm animal healthcare market share, detailed farm animal healthcare market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the farm animal healthcare industry. This farm animal healthcare market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Rapid developments in technology have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the farm animal healthcare market. Major companies in the farm animal healthcare sector are focused on developing new technologies to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



North America was the largest region in the farm animal healthcare market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the farm animal healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the farm animal healthcare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increase in livestock is expected to drive the growth of the farm animal healthcare market going forward. Livestock refers to agricultural animals that are housed, reared, and used by people, such as cows, horses, and pigs. The need for farm animal healthcare services grows along with the increase of livestock since these services help protect animals from illnesses including swine flu and avian flu, which can also infect humans, workers, and veterinarians.

For instance, according to a report published by the US Department of Agriculture in 2022, India's national herd of cattle increased from 1.2 million in 2021 to 306.7 million in 2022. Therefore, the growing livestock population will propel the farm animal healthcare market.



The farm animal healthcare market includes revenues earned by entities by offering farm animal healthcare services such as farm animal health management, vaccination to poultry farm animals, vaccination knowledge management, trainings. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.31 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $26.92 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Characteristics



3. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies



4. Farm Animal Healthcare Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Farm Animal Healthcare Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Farm Animal Healthcare Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Farm Animal Healthcare Market



5. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Farm Animal Healthcare Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Farm Animal Healthcare Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Farm Animal Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Vaccines

Parasiticides

Anti-Infectives

Medical Feed Additives

Other Products

6.2. Global Farm Animal Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cattle

Swine

Poultry

Fish

Sheep

6.3. Global Farm Animal Healthcare Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Reference Laboratories

Point-of-Care Testing or In-house Testing

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Other End Users

7. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Farm Animal Healthcare Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Farm Animal Healthcare Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h8zkz9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment