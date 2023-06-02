Defoamers Market is Expected to Reach USD 5.28 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.02% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defoamers Market Overview

The MRFR study reports imply that the “ Defoamers Market Research Report Information by Type, Region, and Application - Forecast Till 2030, the global Defoamers market size was valued at USD 3.56 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 3.73088 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.28 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.02%.

Market Scope -

Defoamers refer to chemically formulated additives intended to lower foam build up in industrial processes, coatings, paints, automotive products, and floor surfacing applications. The global Defoamers industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the escalating Demand for Enzymatic Defoamers across the globe. The major organizations across the market are concentrating on the launch of innovative products. The growing number of environmental regulations for manufacturing processes is also considered one of the crucial parameters enhancing the market's growth.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Defoamers includes players such as:

Ashland Inc

BYK Additives & Instruments

Cabot Corporation

Elementis PLC

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 5.28 Billion CAGR 4.02% (2023-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application & Region Geographies Covered Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World





Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Defoamers industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the escalating Demand for Enzymatic Defoamers across the globe. The major organizations across the market are concentrating on the launch of innovative products. The growing number of environmental regulations for manufacturing processes is also considered one of the crucial parameters enhancing the market's growth. Furthermore, the trend of synthetic-free defoamers given to their natural origin and unlimited shelf-life will also likely catalyze the market's growth over the assessment period. Moreover, factors such as High Demand for Specialty Defoamers, growing demand for end-use products, stringent regulations to reduce foam buildup, and increasing product advancements & innovations are also projected to positively impact the development of the market over the coming years.



Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Defoamers market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Segment Analysis

Among all the product types, the mineral oil-based defoamers ensured the leading spot across the global market for defoamers in 2020 and are likely to maintain dominance over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the segment is its superior price differential and ease of availability. On the other hand, the silicone-based defoamers segment is predicted to showcase the highest growth rate of around 7.3% during the review timeframe. Its superior performance characteristics, such as excellent adhesion, superior surface activity, and easy spreading, is believed to be the primary parameter supporting the development of the segment.

Based on the application, the paints & coatings segment secured the leading position across the global defoamers market in 2020 and is likely to maintain dominance over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the segment is its high usage in marine, construction, and automotive applications.



Regional Analysis

The global market for Defoamers is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the North American region is anticipated to ensure the top position across the global Defoamers industry over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the presence of alternative water sources. Furthermore, the rapidly growing oil & gas industry in the region is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the performance of the regional market.

The European regional market for defoamers is anticipated to ensure the second position globally over the assessment period. The main aspect causing a surge in the performance of the regional market is the stringent laws and the depiction of laws promoting the use of environmentally friendly products.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for defoamers is anticipated to grow rapidly over the coming years by showcasing the maximum growth rate. Several end-use sectors, such as food & beverages, building & construction, and pulp & paper across the region, are adopting defoamers, which are believed to be the main parameters supporting regional market development.

