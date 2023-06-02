The denim finishing agents market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1%

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Denim Finishing Agents Market by Type, Denim Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464265/?utm_source=GNW

These denim finishing agents can be applied to denim materials through various finishing processes, such as washing, coating, or spraying.



Softeners segment is expected to be the largest market in the denim finishing agents market

Softeners are the most used denim finishing agents in garment and non-garment applications.The finished garment and other accessories’ flexibility, elasticity, and texture are all improved by softeners.



When fabrics are exposed to various chemicals during the production of a denim garment, the fabrics might become brittle.The addition of softeners improves the completed garment’s texture and feel.



Moreover, the softeners segment is projected to be the second fastest growing market in denim finishing agents during the forecast period.



Garments segment is projected to be the fastest growing market in the denim finishing agents

The growth of the garments segment in the denim finishing agents market is attributed to factors such as cultural preference, fashion trends, and economic conditions. The popularity of different styles of denim garments such as destressed jeans, vintage look denim garments, destressed jeans, and faded jeans is supporting the denim finishing agents market in garments globally.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the denim finishing agents market

The growing population coupled with increasing disposable income of the middle-class population is key driver for denim finishing agents market in Asia Pacific.Countries like China and India offers huge market for denim garments as the consumers seek to adopt western fashion trends.



Due to availability of raw material and cheap labor many brands of denim garments have shifted their manufacturing facilities to the countries like China, India, Bangladesh, and Cambodia.All these factors are driving the demand for denim finishing agents market in Asia Pacific.



Moreover, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the denim finishing agents market in 2022.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the denim finishing agents market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1– 35%, Tier 2– 45%, and Tier 3– 20%

• By Designation: C Level– 35%, Director Level– 25%, Others- 40%

• By Region: North America– 40%, Europe– 20%, Asia Pacific– 30%, Middle East– 5%, and South America– 5%

The key players profiled in the report include Archroma (Switzerland), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Asutex (Spain), CHT Group (Germany), Pulcra Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Rudolf GmbH (Germany), DyStar Group (Singapore), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), The Seydel Companies, Inc. (US), and Yuken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others.



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the denim finishing agents market by ingredient type (softeners, enzymes, anti-back staining agents, bleaching agents, resins, neutralizing agents, dyes, detergents, and others), denim type (raw, cotton, stretch, crushed, selvedge, poly, and others), application (garments and non-garments), and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the denim finishing agents market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the denim finishing agents market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the denim finishing agents market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to Buy this Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall denim finishing agents market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for fashionable & comfortable denim clothing, technological advancements in denim finishing, increasing demand for customized denim, and growing demand from emerging economics), restraints (health & environmental concerns and competition from alternative materials), opportunities (growing demand for sustainable & eco-friendly denim finishing agents and expansion of E-commerce & online retail), and challenges (volatility in raw material prices and competition from counterfeit products) influencing the growth of the denim finishing agents market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the denim finishing agents market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the denim finishing agents market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the denim finishing agents market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Archroma (Switzerland), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Asutex (Spain), CHT Group (Germany), Pulcra Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Rudolf GmbH (Germany), DyStar Group (Singapore), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), The Seydel Companies, Inc. (US), and Yuken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others.

