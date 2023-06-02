Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Report 2023: Growing Corporate Office Presence in the Asia-pacific Region Drives Growth

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Employee Transportation Service Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global corporate employee transportation service market declined from $29.48 billion in 2022 to $28.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.1%. The corporate employee transportation service market is expected to grow to $36.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Major players in the corporate employee transportation service market are Busbank, Transdev, Prairie Bus Line Limited, Move-In-Sync, First Class Tours, Janani Tours, Shuttl, Eco rent a car, Sun Telematics, WeDriveU Inc., Acciva Travels, FnA Bus Charter, GO Riteway, Betterez, GOGO Charters, WTI Cabs, KTC India, GOGO Charters, Smart24x7, Acciva Travels, FnA Bus Charter, GO Riteway, Betterez, and Arcab.

Corporate employee transport services refer to those that transportation services, companies offer so that the company can transport its employees simply and safely from one location to another. Flexible schedules and better time management can be made possible when the company provides staff transportation.



The main types of ownerships of corporate employee transportation services are company-owned transportation services, outsourced transportation services, rentals, and pick and drop transportation services. The company-owned transportation service is used in transportation services for employee travel that are owned by the company.

The company-owned transportation refers to the transportation vehicles that are owned or purchased by the company for the sake of offering transportation to its employees. The passenger vehicle used in corporate employee transportation services include cars, vans, and buses. The services offered by corporate employee transportation services providers include mobility as a service (MAAS) and software as a service (SAAS).



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the corporate employee transportation service market. Major companies operating in the corporate employee transportation service market are adopting new technological solutions to sustain their position. With the use of traveler monitoring technology, the company, as well as the provider, may track and contact employees in an emergency with one click. Agents can manage fewer invoices and data sources by using virtual payments to store all trip information in one location.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the corporate employee transportation service market in 2022. The regions covered in the corporate employee transportation service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the corporate employee transportation service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Growing corporate office presence in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to propel the growth of the corporate employee transportation services market going forward. A corporation's main place of business is regarded as a corporate office. Corporate employee transportation services provide transportation services for the employees working in the corporate offices, as a result, the growing corporate office increases the demand for the corporate employee transportation services market.

For instance, in 2022, according to the economic Times Indian-based newspaper, In the first quarter, the top eight cities added 11.9 million square feet (sq ft) of new office space, up 13% from the same period last year. Bengaluru recorded new completions of 2.5 million sq ft, which was the second biggest volume addition for the quarter. Pune led all markets with new supply additions of 3.6 million sq ft, an increase of 107% on the year. Therefore, increasing corporate office presence in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to boost demand for corporate transportation services during the forecast period.



The corporate employee transport services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as taxi service, bicycle rental, limousine service, owner trucking, moving van business, and specialty transportation. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.56 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $36.78 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Characteristics



3. Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Trends And Strategies



4. Corporate Employee Transportation Service - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market



5. Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Company-owned Transportation Service

Outsourced Transportation Service

Rentals

Pick and Drop Transportation Service

6.2. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market, Segmentation By Passenger Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cars

Vans

Bus

6.3. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Mobility as a Service (MaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

7. Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

