HER 2 testing Market is expected to hit 221.32 USD Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Healthcare research and business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ HER 2 testing Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain experts have analyzed the HER 2 testing Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 136.04 Mn in 2022 to USD 221.32 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2 percent.



HER 2 testing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 136.04 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 221.32 Mn. CAGR 7.2 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 113 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Product, Cancer Type, and End-Users Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The research methodology includes primary research, secondary research, and industry expertise. Primary research includes collecting of data through interviews, surveys, and reviews of the industry analysts. Secondary research contains desk-based research like data points collected from available database sources, other external sources, and internal and external proprietary databases. Industry expert reviews contain insights from relevant experts from the industry. After the collection of the data primary and secondary research methodology. The data is then validated through the triangulation method. The market size estimation calculations are calculated through a top-down approach. The research covers the detailed analysis of the market trends, new technology, foreign entrance, new rules, government investment, new uses. It also contains a comprehensive trend analysis, which helps to make business decisions in the HER 2 testing market. The report covers the detailed analysis with an overview of the market, current and future growth prospects, as well as other growth methods employed by key companies to keep ahead of the competition.

HER 2 testing Market Overview

HER2 stands for human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. It is a genetic factor that makes a protein found on the surface of all breast cells. In cancer disease detection, cancers with high levels of the HER2 protein are called HER2-positive. HER2 testing is typically used to find out whether cancer is HER2-positive. It is also used to get if the cancer is responding to treatment or if the cancer has been reimbursed after treatment . Most HER2 testing contains taking a sample of tumor tissue in a process called a biopsy.

HER 2 testing Market Dynamics

The HER2 testing market growth is driven by some of the prominent factors like technological advancements, developing guidelines, and growing demand for personalized medicine The testing is mainly used in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer patients. The HER2 testing market has witnessed substantial developments in HER2 testing technologies. In the testing approach, immunohistochemistry (IHC) and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) were used traditionally. In recent years, innovative technologies like newer techniques such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and gene expression profiling are gaining prominence. The advanced technologies deliver higher sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy in HER2 testing, empowering better patient management. An increase in focus on personalized medicine is expected to drive the demand for HER2 testing. By the analysis of the HER 2 testing, HER2-positive breast cancer patients are assisted by targeted therapies like trastuzumab (Herceptin) and pertuzumab (Perjeta). Accurate HER2 testing is required to identify patients, who are expected to respond to the targeted treatments that are leading to improve clinical outcomes.

HER 2 testing Market Regional Insights

North America region held the dominant position in the HER 2 testing Market

North America region has accounted for maximum share in 2022, thanks to developed healthcare infrastructure, rise in awareness among healthcare providers and patients about cancer diagnostics, and high investments in research and development. Additionally, the well-established healthcare sector has a wide range of technological solutions that support precision medicine and cancer treatments, which helps to treat cancer patients. Governments and companies in the North America region are investing heavily in research and development focused on diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The presence of the number of breast cancer patients in the developed countries like US and Canada are expected to drive the HER 2 testing Market Growth.

HER 2 testing Market Segmentation

By Product:

Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH)

Silver-enhanced in situ hybridization

By Cancer Type:

Breast Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Bladder cancer

Ovarian cancer

HER2 testing is used in breast cancer patients to control the presence or overexpression of the HER2 protein. The testing aids in recognizing patients who are eligible for targeted therapy with HER2-directed treatments. In 2020, there were more than 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer globally. In the United States, about 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,400 in men each year. HER2 positive cancers are expected to grow and spread faster over other types of breast cancer.

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Others

HER 2 testing Key Competitors include:

Abbot

Roche

Agilent Technologies,Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Empire Genomics Inc.(Bio care Medical LLC)

Abnova Corporation

Oxford Gene Technology IP limited

BCRF

Genetech

Genemed Technologies Inc.

PERKINELMER Inc.

QIAGEN

BioDot

BioGenex

Key questions answered in the HER 2 testing Market are:

What is HER 2 testing?

What was the HER 2 testing Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected HER 2 testing Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the HER 2 testing Market?

What are the major restraints for the HER 2 testing Market?

Which segment dominated the HER 2 testing Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the HER 2 testing Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the HER 2 testing Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the HER 2 testing Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in HER 2 testing Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in HER 2 testing Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Cancer Type, End-Users. Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations



