Global Volumetric Video Market Report 2023: Upsurge in the Usage of Augmented Reality is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global volumetric video market grew from $1.79 billion in 2022 to $2.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7%. The volumetric video market is expected to grow to $6.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 29.3%.

Major players in the volumetric video market are Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, 8I Ltd., Google, Stereolabs, Scatter, Facebook, 4D View Solutions SAS, OTOY Inc., Dimension, Mark Roberts Motion Control, Sony Group Corporation, Canon Inc., Verizon Communications, IO Industries Inc., Evercoast, DGene, and 3nfinite

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The volumetric video allows the audience to focus on the content and, therefore, the message by mirroring the unique visual and emotional reality of the filmed actors to the audience. The volumetric video are used to digitize a three-dimensional (3D) space, such as the volume of a space, object, or environment in real-time using a number of cameras set around a target. Volumetrically captured objects, environments, and living entities can be digitized and repositioned on the mobile, web, or virtual worlds and viewed in 3D.



The main volumetric video components include hardware, software, and services. Volumetric video hardware is used to digitize a three-dimensional space by positioning various cameras around a target. Such as cameras and processing units, are used to capture things that can be digitized and repositioned on the mobile, web, or virtual worlds and viewed in 3D.

The different volumetric video content delivery modes include projectors, AR/VR head-mounted displays (HMD), smartphones, and volumetric displays. The various applications of volumetric video include sports and entertainment, medical, signage and advertising, and education and training.



The volumetric video market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides volumetric video market statistics, including volumetric video industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a volumetric video market share, detailed volumetric video market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the volumetric video industry. This volumetric video market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the volumetric video market. New technologies enable transparency of delivery and networked logistics paths.



North America was the largest region in the volumetric video market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the volumetric video market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the volumetric video market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The upsurge in the usage of augmented reality is expected to propel the growth of the volumetric video market. Volumetric video capture technology is an approach that digitizes a three-dimensional space, such as an object, volume of space, or environment in real-time using a collection of cameras set around a target. Augmented reality is successful in delivering cultural heritage applications, including exhibition data management, architectural and environmental heritage reconstruction, representation, exhibition curation, and storytelling.

For instance, according to a report by Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research, the shipments of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) headsets are expected to grow about 10 times to 105 million units in 2025, from 11 million units in 2021. Hence, the increasing adoption and utilization of AR devices is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.



The volumetric video market includes revenues earned by entities by high-end capture, sensor-based capture, and mobile device capture technologies. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.31 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.45 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Volumetric Video Market Characteristics



3. Volumetric Video Market Trends And Strategies



4. Volumetric Video Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Volumetric Video Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Volumetric Video Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Volumetric Video Market



5. Volumetric Video Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Volumetric Video Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Volumetric Video Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Volumetric Video Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Volumetric Video Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software

Services

6.2. Global Volumetric Video Market, Segmentation By Content Delivery, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Projectors

AR/VR Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Smartphones

Volumetric Displays

6.3. Global Volumetric Video Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Sports And Entertainment

Medical

Signage And Advertisement

Education And Training

7. Volumetric Video Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Volumetric Video Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Volumetric Video Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nrb0d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment