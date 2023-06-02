Steel Long Products Market is expected to hit 951.60 USD Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.62 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global research and business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Steel Long Products Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain experts have analyzed the Steel Long Products Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 741.49 Bn in 2022 to USD 951.60 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.62 percent.



Steel Long Products Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The Maximize market research process involves input from different market and client sources, which is enabling us to view steel long products topics from every perspective. The research input sources involved the study of different business factors that affect the industry like market environment, competitive landscape, historical data , present trends in the market, technological development and upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the view of the steel long products industry, and dynamics factors as Drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Key Players operating in the view steel long products market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues have been collected through respective source data like primary or secondary sources (Annual reports or financial highlights from their website). Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the key manufacturers. Some of the factors have been considered through secondary sources like customers’ online comments, search behavior, and other revelations offer a treasure trove of data. We have also monitored internet shopping behaviour, search terms, and search-result positions, customer sentiment about view steel long products adoption or service integration by analysing the purchasing shift of consumers across developed and developing markets.

Steel Long Products Market Overview

The steel long products are a segment of the steel industry that deals with the production and distribution of long-shaped steel products, which also have a length greater than their width. The steel long products are widely used in various industries like construction, infrastructure, automotive, and manufacturing. The type of steel long products includes bars, rods, wires, rails, beams, and sections. The steel long products are manufactured through the processes like hot rolling, cold drawing, and extrusion and various treatments, which are depending on the specific product requirement. The growth of the steel long products market is driven by some of the driving factors like global economic conditions, infrastructure development, automotive production and construction activities. As the economy is strong and industries are thriving, the demand for steel long products is expected to increase at a rapid rate. The developing economies like India, China, Japan are some of the countries that are driving the demand for steel long products market.

Steel Long Products Market Dynamics

High Investment in infrastructure developments, automotive industry growth at a global level and technology developments in the steel long products are expected to drive the steel long products market growth. The long steel products are used in numerous industry sectors, including the construction, automotive, heavy equipment, manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, energy, and pipe & tube markets. An increase in usages of steel scrap is witnessing one of the key trends in the steel long products market. The usage of scrap steel and iron is growing, which helps to reduce the environmental concerns about carbon dioxide emissions. Economic growth and industrial activities across developed and developing economies are playing a vital role in the steel long products market. The steel long products market growth is driven by global steel production and trade dynamics. Many steel-producing countries like China, India, and the United States have a high demand for steel long products. Technological developments in steel manufacturing processes like enhancements in production efficiency, quality, and product innovation are some of the prominent factors that are driving the steel long products market. Advanced manufacturing techniques, such as electric arc furnaces and continuous casting, have made steel production more efficient and cost-effective. Additionally, the development of high-strength and specialized steel long products has opened up new application areas and market opportunities.

Steel Long Products Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the Steel Long Products Market

The Asia Pacific held the dominant position in 2021 and projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region is a major key contributor to the global steel long products market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are some of the key contributors to the steel long products. Steel long products find applications in numerous sectors like construction, manufacturing, automotive, and infrastructure. The presence of the automotive industry in the region, demand for steel long products in the Asia Pacific region are some of the prominent driving factors behind the market growth.

Steel Long Products Market Segmentation

By Connection Type:

Rebars

Wire Rods

Sections

Tubes

By Application:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Aerospace

Railways & Highway

Others

In 2022, Building & Construction held the dominant position in the market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of the construction and infrastructure sectors across developed and developing economies are major driving factors behind the steel long products market growth. High demand of steel long products, such as bars, rods, and structural sections in residential, commercial, and industrial projects are expected to drive the market growth. Commercial Infrastructure development with the transportation networks and energy projects are also contributing to the demand for steel long products.

Steel Long Products Key Competitors include:

Baosteel Group

Evraz Plc

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

Nucor Corp

POSCO

Tata Steel

United States Steel

Emirates Steel Arkan

Al-Rasheed Steel

Arabian Gulf Steel Industries (AGCI)

ArcelorMittal

Emirates Rebar Limited

Emirates Steel Arkan

Hamriyah Steel

Jindal Shadeed Steel

Rajhi Steel Industries

RAK Steel

Star International Steel

Union Iron and Steel

United Gulf Steel

Watania Steel Factory

