Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report 2023: Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expected to grow from $204.11 billion in 2022 to $218.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expected to grow to $275.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Major players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market are Albemarle Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mylan Pharmaceuticals ULC, BASF Corporation, Lupin, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is any component or substance used in a finished pharmaceutical product (FPP) and is designed to have pharmacological action or otherwise have a direct impact on the treatment, mitigation, cure, or prevention of disease. It is also used for the restoration, correction, or modification of human physiological processes.



The main types of active pharmaceutical ingredients are innovative APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredient), and generic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredient). Innovative APIs refer to a drug containing an active ingredient or ingredient combination that has never before been approved. Innovative APIs are used to provide patients with unique treatments for illnesses for which there are no effective treatments on the market.

The type of manufacturers include captive manufacturers, and merchant manufacturers with synthesis types such as synthetic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredient), and biotech APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredient). These are used in prescription drugs, and over-the-counter drugs in therapeutic applications such as communicable diseases, oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, pain management, respiratory diseases, and others.



Technological advancement in API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturing is a key trend gaining popularity in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Major companies operating in the market are focusing on implementing innovative technologies and methods in the optimized production of APIs such as continuous flow chemistry, advancements in lyophilization, powder handling, and process control to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in May 2022, the companies such as NovAliX, a France-based clinical research organization focused on drug discovery, ALYSOPHIL SAS, a France-based developer of an innovative industrial strategy based on continuous flow chemistry, De Dietrich Process Systems, a France-based global provider of engineered systems, process solutions, and process equipment and Bruker, a US-based developer, producer, and seller of high-performance scientific equipment as well as analytical and diagnostic solutions have partnered to introduce an innovative method for producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

The PIPAc (Production Intelligente de Principes Actifs) project, which is based on a Smart Production of Active Ingredients model, aims to advance API manufacturing by severing the lengthy and frequently complex supply chains connected with pharmaceutical production and developing rapid-response mobile API production units that are prepared for global deployment. PIPAc will develop next-generation, autonomous, and optimized unit by fusing cutting-edge synthesis, continuous flow chemistry, and in-flow analysis with artificial intelligence.



North America was the largest region in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market in 2022. The regions covered in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market going forward. Chronic disease is one that often lasts for three months or longer and may worsen with time. Cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis are the most prevalent chronic diseases. APIs are used in high-quality medications that address oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedic, and other illnesses.

For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), a Belgium-based global organization to advocate for the global treatment, control, and cure of diabetes, by 2030, the number of people with diabetes is expected to increase to 578 million, and 700 million by 2045 from 463 million in 2019. Nearly half of deaths from diabetes occur in adults under the age of 60, making it one of the top 10 killers. Therefore, increasing incidence of chronic diseases will drive the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market.



The active pharmaceutical ingredient market consists of sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients that are used in final pharmaceutical products such as drug products (tablet, pill, cream, or injectable) to deliver a desired effect. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $218.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $275.36 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Characteristics



3. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Trends And Strategies



4. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market



5. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Innovative APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient)

Generic APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient)

6.2. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, Segmentation By Type Of Manufacturer, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Captive Manufacturers

Merchant Manufacturers

6.3. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, Segmentation By Type Of Synthesis, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Synthetic APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient)

Biotech APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient)

6.4. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, Segmentation By Type Of Drug, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Prescription Drugs

Over-The-Counter Drugs

6.5. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, Segmentation By Therapeutic Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Communicable Diseases

Oncology

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

Pain Management

Respiratory Diseases

Other Therapeutic Applications

7. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d14ul5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment