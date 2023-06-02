Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $54.04 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.76%

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Type By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market was valued at USD $30.86 billion in 2021 which is expected to reach USD$ 54.04 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.76%.

Companies Mentioned

Church & Dwight Co. Inc

CavinKare Pvt. Ltd

Benetton Group S.r.l

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

L'Occitane International S.A

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Avon Products Inc

L`Oreal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG.

The antiperspirants and deodorants are used to control sweating and body control. These ingredient consist of fragrance, anti-microbial agents, and carriers. These ingredients offer increase shelf life, moisture, and other benefits. Key competitors are focusing on introducing innovative products to hold lager market share.



Market Drivers



Rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle coupled with growing population are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global antiperspirants and deodorants market growth.

Also, rise in demand for youth-oriented products and increase in celebrity scents with growing market will have the positive impact on antiperspirants and deodorants market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for personal care products and rise in ability to spend some of the factors will fuel the market growth during this forecast period. The new and innovative ingredients and low cost f these products compared to other products will boost the market growth.



Market Restraints



However, prices of raw materials which are used for manufacturing of antiperspirants and deodorants are fluctuating is the challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global antiperspirants and deodorants market growth.



Market Segmentation



By Product

Aerosol Spray

Roll On

Stick & Gels

Others

By Types

Fragrance

Alcohol

Anti-microbial

Aluminum Salt

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

