Baltic Horizon Fund general meeting of unit-holders

Annual General Meeting of Baltic Horizon Fund investors took place on 2 June 2023 in Tallinn, Estonia.

Proposed agenda of the meeting was the following:

Presentation of the FY2022 audited annual report of Baltic Horizon Fund, and interim report of Q1 2023; Presentation of the future strategy of Baltic Horizon Fund.

The agenda of the general meeting did not include any resolutions to be voted on.

Fund Manager Tarmo Karotam and Co-Fund Manager, Investment Manager Edvinas Karbauskas gave an overview on the agenda topics.

The presentation delivered at the meeting is attached. The meeting recording is available here.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

