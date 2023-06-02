Global Graphic Processing Unit Market Forecast to 2027: Increasing Need for Specialized Processors Drives Growth

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphic Processing Unit Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for graphics processing units was valued at $33.47 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 49.21% to reach 380.37 billion by 2027.

Companies Mentioned

IBM Corporation

Sony Corporation

Siemens AG

Google Inc

Dassault Systems Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) also called as visual processing unit is a computer chip that performs mathematical calculations rapidly, to render images.



Market Drivers



The increase in the need for specialized processors which can handle complex mathematical calculations related to 2D and 3D graphics is expected to boost the global graphic processing unit market throughout the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and consoles for gaming purposes has increased the demand for high-end computing systems which can serve graphics-intensive gaming applications.

As per the ITA, the United States media and entertainment industry is anticipated to o reach more than USD 830 billion by 2022. The rapid growth of the industry will raise the adoption of desk-based PCs and tablets, which have high-end graphics cards & processors to enhance the gaming experience.



Furthermore, the growing usage of processors to support graphics applications and 3D content in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, automotive, real estate, and healthcare will positively influence the global graphic processing unit market.



Market Restraints



The inability of integrated graphic processing units to facilitate intensive graphic designing software is expected to hinder the global graphic processing unit market growth. Also, the high cost of graphic processing units may act as a major restraining factor that may hamper the global graphic processing unit market.



Market Segmentation



By Type

Dedicated Graphic Cards

Integrated Graphics Solutions

Hybrid

By Device

Computer

Smartphone

Gaming Console

Television

Others

By Industry Vertical

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Defense & Intelligence

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Graphic Processing Unit Market?

What will be the rate of growth from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have the highest growth?

What factors will influence/drive the market?

What is the industry's competitive landscape?

What role do key players in the value chain play?

