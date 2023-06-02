Global Drone Taxi Market Forecast to 2027: High Popularity of Intercity Range-based Drone Taxis is Expected to Fuel Growth

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Taxi Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Drone Taxi Market was valued at USD 9.51 Million in 2021 and is slated to reach USD 749.35 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 59.2% from 2022-2027.

A drone taxi is the most recent innovation in the automobile industry, capable of transporting people both intra- and inter-city. These taxis will be fully equipped with cutting-edge technology and will be completely silent, environmentally friendly, and safe to use.

This drone taxi is an improved version of toy drones used for entertainment and medical purposes. It's a pilotless helicopter that can fly at around 130 km/h and land anywhere based on data input, allowing people to get to their destinations faster.



Market Drivers



During the forecast period, the hospital and medical segment grew significantly. Because ambulance drones can avoid road transportation barriers such as blocked roads and traffic jams, and they can reach difficult places such as mountains faster and in remote areas than traditional ambulances, there is an increasing demand for them in hospitals.

Ambulance drones are also useful for providing faster ambulatory service at events such as festivals and fairs. Furthermore, traditional ambulances are expensive and require human operators, medical staff, and technicians to operate, whereas ambulance drones are much less expensive and require fewer people to operate. Intercity is the leading range segment that is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

This large market share can be attributed to the high demand for air transportation in the city's core and residential suburbs. Lift, Airbus, Volocopter, and Boeing, among others, have already begun to invest in the development of efficient and advanced intercity transportation services. Ilium, for example, is developing the Ilium Jet, an e-VTOL jet with a cruising speed of more than 300 km/h.

The company is working to organize this jet first for intercity travel and then for intercity travel. Furthermore, in December 2018, Lift Aircraft launched Hexa, a manned intercity e-VTOL with a market price of USD 49,500. As a result, the high popularity of intercity range-based drone taxis are expected to drive market growth.



Market Restraints



Concerns about safety during drone taxi operations, as well as restrictions on commercial drone use, are expected to stymie market growth. Furthermore, a lack of skilled and trained operators, as well as the implementation of necessary ground infrastructure, are expected to impede the growth of the drone taxi market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.



Impact of COVID-19



Before the outbreak of Covid-19, the drone taxi market was rapidly expanding. The Federal Aviation Administration in the United States announced its appointment with more than 15 e-VTOL aircraft manufacturers in 2019, including Lilium, EHang, Uber Air, Joby Aviation, and others, with all of these companies intending to launch commercial passenger flights in the coming years. However, there have been numerous indications of a slowing since the outbreak.

For example, Uber Air has revealed that remote working has hampered its automobile partners' ability to conduct R&D activities. Furthermore, during the outbreak, EHang was impacted by supply chain disruptions and labour shortages. Voom, an Airbus-sponsored app-based helicopter booking platform, ceased operations in 2020 due to pandemic-related disruptions.



