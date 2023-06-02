OpenLocker Announces NIL Partnership with University of Florida Student-Athletes that will Launch at the NIL Summit in Atlanta, GA June 3 - 5

Atlanta, GA., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenLocker, Inc, a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc., (“OpenLocker” or the “Company” OTCQB: OLKR) is pleased to announce the release of a collection of autographed collectibles featuring the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) of University of Florida’s (UF) student-athletes including Trinity Thomas (women’s gymnastics), Trevor Etienne (football), Shemar James (football) team, Aliyah Matharu (women’s basketball), Zippy Broughton (women’s basketball), Alex Klatsky (men’s basketball), Elisha Dees (Diving), Morgan Hurd (women’s gymnastics) and Victoria Nguyen (women’s gymnastics).



OpenLocker is a sponsor of the NIL Summit taking place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA on June 3-5 where the student-athletes will sign their personalized collectibles. Each athlete will also make an appearance on the OpenLocker podcast giving fans an opportunity to interact with them via the company’s media properties. Buying an athlete’s rare collectible, with a series size limited to ten per athlete, will allow fans to participate in an exclusive virtual meet & greet with the athlete. The cards will range in price from $49 to $89 and also grant access to the Gataverse, an exclusive community for UF fans offering virtual and real-world utility connected to local merchants and national brands.

Collectibles featuring the NIL of UF student-athletes are available for purchase in the Gataverse marketplace on OpenLocker’s proprietary FanTech platform. Gataverse members, UF student-athletes and their families receive discounted rates on StayGainesville rental properties which are conveniently located near the university’s stadiums and event venues.

In March, OpenLocker hosted a Gataverse Gymnastics Clinic and FanFest in Gainesville with the women’s gymnastics team for over a hundred fans who purchased their favorite Gator gymnast’s autographed card. The Gataverse has also announced its application of a UF alumni basketball team in the 2023 The Basketball Tournament (TBT). Matt McCall and Taurean Green, the current UF Director of Player Development, will coach the Gataverse squad. The roster will include Corey Brewer, KeVaugn Allen, Keith Stone, Egor Koulechov, Lee Humphrey and Walter Hodge, who have all gone on to play professionally since graduating. Fans are invited to watch other Gator greats play against the TBT team in an alumni exhibition game in Gainesville in July prior to the start of the tournament. OpenLocker plans to activate all sports at UF with Gataverse collectibles, exclusive experiences and rewards.

Brian Klatsky, President and Founder of OpenLocker, said, “We are very excited about the NIL Summit to showcase and share our creative NIL solutions with hundreds of schools and athletes. This activation with the University of Florida will bring to life the unique ways in which OpenLocker expands opportunities for student-athletes.”

“This is pretty special”, said Ben Chase, Director of NIL for the Florida Gators, “Gataverse, and the leadership team at OpenLocker, created a unique NIL activation for our nine NIL Summit attendees, from across five different sports. It really shows they care about maximizing NIL opportunities for every athlete, and that aligns directly with our mission here at Florida.”

To learn more about Gataverse, visit gataverse.io. And for more information about OpenLocker, go to openlocker.io.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities on the Blockchain primarily for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through digital and physical collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. OpenLocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

For more information visit: www.openlockerholdings.io.

