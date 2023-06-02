Colorado State University Global Celebrates Graduates at Spring 2023 Commencement

Aurora, Colo., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, June 3, Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) will celebrate 1,026 undergraduate and graduate students earning their degrees at Spring 2023 Commencement. They will join a network of over 30,000 CSU Global alumni across the globe. As a fully online institution, CSU Global is hosting both an in-person event at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo., as well as a virtual ceremony for those who are unable to travel, allowing all students, family, friends, and faculty to take part in the celebration.

The keynote address will be given by Lieutenant General (ret.) Joe Wehrle Jr. While in the Air Force, Lt. Gen. Wehrle had a highly decorated career and retired in 2003 as the Assistant Vice Chief of Staff, the second highest-ranking military officer in the United States Air Force. In addition, the ceremony will feature a special speech from graduate Tina Roth, who earned her Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration. Roth has served as a healthcare professional for over 25 years, focusing primarily on seniors and helping them navigate the healthcare system, securing resources, and guiding families through end-of-life goals and care. In 2022, in the midst of earning her degree, Roth became a patient herself when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. While incredibly difficult to be on the other side of the healthcare industry, Roth found a silver lining: she started identifying gaps in her care, inspiring her to drive change and support the underserved in her profession. Every day, Roth uses her learned skills and personal experiences to elevate her patient care.

“I have learned that we are a community; we flourish when we share our gifts, talents, and passions,” said Roth. “I am so grateful to CSU Global for taking a chance on me to help empower me to keep moving forward to be an advocate for those in need. I am humbled and forever grateful for my degree, and I am inspired by the ways I can use my gained knowledge to drive change and support the underserved in healthcare.”

Roth and her fellow graduates from 48 U.S. states and territories and three international countries, many of whom are nontraditional learners – adults working a full-time job and earning their degree at the same time, parents, first-generation students, or military service members – will walk the stage in recognition of their dedication, perseverance, and success in achieving their dreams of earning a college degree.

“We are very proud of our graduates, and it is an honor and privilege to formally celebrate this milestone with them and their family members and friends in-person and virtually,” said CSU Global President Becky Takeda-Tinker. “The entire CSU Global community and I are thrilled to witness our graduates achieving their personal and professional goals and taking that next step in their career journeys. Congratulations, class of 2023!”

Saturday’s in-person ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. MT at the 1STBANK Center, and the virtual ceremony will stream simultaneously at CSUGlobal.edu/Commencement.

