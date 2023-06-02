New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography and Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiography Procedures Count by Segments and Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465123/?utm_source=GNW
Summary
“Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiographyc Procedures Outlook to 2030” is a comprehensive databook report, covering key procedures data on the Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiographyc Procedures. The databook report provides procedure volumes within segments - ERCP Procedures for the Pancreatic System, ERCP Procedures for the Biliary System and PTC Procedures for the Biliary System.
The Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiographyc Procedures report provides key information and data on -
- Procedure volume data for Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiographyc Procedures related to the country. Data is provided from 2015 to 2030.
Scope
Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiographyc Procedures is segmented as follows -
- ERCP Procedures for the Pancreatic System
- ERCP Procedures for the Biliary System
- PTC Procedures for the Biliary System
Reasons to Buy
The Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiographyc Procedures report helps you to develop -
- Business strategies by identifying the key segments poised for strong growth in the future.
- Market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Develop investment strategies by identifying the key segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465123/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography and Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiography Procedures Count by Segments and Forecast to 2030
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiography Procedures Count by Segments (ERCP Procedures for the Pancreatic System, ERCP Procedures for the Biliary System and PTC Procedures for the Biliary System) and Forecast to 2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography and Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiography Procedures Count by Segments and Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465123/?utm_source=GNW