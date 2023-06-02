Speaker Grill Fabrics Market to Hit USD 109.20 Million By 2030, Says Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the speaker grill fabrics market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 109.20 million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 71.63 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% during the period 2023-2030. The Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the speaker grill fabrics market.

Speaker grill cloth is commonly known as speaker mesh, grille cloth, and speaker grill, and is an acoustically transparent material that protects internal speaker drivers. The purpose of the fabric is to allow sound to pass through them while preventing dust and other pollutants from entering the speaker enclosure.

Furthermore, the speaker fabric is made from polyester which is classified as a synthetic fiber with low thread count, and is designed in a mesh pattern with a couple of additional layers. The main function of the material is to improve the aesthetics of speakers while also keeping contaminants out of the sensitive components.





In addition, the growing need for effective sound reinforcement equipment such as pro speakers in sporting arenas and stadiums for communication purposes and announcements is proliferating the demand for speaker grill fabrics. Furthermore, the increasing investment in sports sponsorship is another influencing factor increasing the sales of the professional speaker, in turn, driving the market growth.

Global Speaker Grill Fabrics Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, in 2022, the black grill cloth fabric accounted for the highest market in the overall speaker grill fabrics market. The black speaker cloth fabric is designed specifically to cover the surface of a speaker to give an aesthetic appearance and block dust and contamination. Furthermore, black speaker fabric is often teamed with acoustic foam to create practical and attractive noise buffering.

For instance, in theatres and auditoriums, black fabric is used to stop sound from echoing. Further, offices, gyms, schools, and leisure centers also use black fabric to muffle sound that normally bounces around large areas which is the key factor bolstering the segment growth.

Based on End-Use, the residential space segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for voice-assisted speakers or smart speakers including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Such types of speakers require speaker grill fabrics to protect the speaker from dust.

Based on region, in 2022, North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. This is due to the growing music production industry in the region, particularly in U.S. which results in the increasing adoption of professional speakers, sound mixers, audio signal processors, and audio power amplifiers. Such types of devices widely require speaker grill fabrics to protect them from moisture, sunlight, dust, and other external contaminants. For instance, according to the statistics published by Harmonious Music Industry, in 2022, the recorded music industry in U.S. generated revenue of USD 15.9 billion with an increase growth rate of 6% from the previous year. Hence, the rapidly growing music industry is proliferating the need to protect the sensitive components of the speaker which, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the speaker grill fabrics market in the region.

Global Speaker Grill Fabrics Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Billion) 109.20 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 5.5% Speaker Grill Fabrics Market By Product Type Black Speaker Grill Cloth Fabric

Blue Speaker Grill Cloth Fabric

Reddish Brown Speaker Grill Cloth Fabric

Others Speaker Grill Fabrics Market By End-Use Commercial Spaces (Call Centers, Conference Rooms, Event Venues & Recreation, Offices, Recording Studios, and Others)

Residential Spaces (Home Theater and Others)

Industrial

Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. Speaker Grill Fabrics Market By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Speaker Grill Fabrics Market Key Players Leon Speakers, Inc., Harman International, Mojotone, Wendell Fabrics Corporation, Speakerworks, MainlyTannoy, Akustikstoff, Soundlabs Group Pty Limited, Contrado Imaging Ltd, and Simply Speakers

Key Market Takeaways

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period due to growing investment in the development of advanced technology in the speaker grill fabrics market.





Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share at 43.31% and was valued at USD 31.02 million, and is expected to reach USD 45.50 million in 2030. In Asia Pacific, China accounted for the highest market share of 64.93% during the base year of 2022

Based on product type, the black speaker grill cloth fabric accounted for the highest share of 40.21% in the speaker grill fabrics market statistics in 2022.

By end-use, the residential space segment is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

Competitive Landscape



As per the research, Leon Speakers, Inc., Harman International, and Wendell Fabrics Corporation are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the speaker grill fabrics market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing investment in technology for the development of new acoustic fabric especially in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Recent Developments

In November 2020, Leon Speakers, Inc. added eight new grille fabrics and three metallic veneer finishes to deliver creative solutions for blending design and technology. These new fabrics and finishes make it easier to match the technology with the design in any style space.

List of Major Global Speaker Grill Fabrics Market:

Leon Speakers, Inc.

Harman International

Mojotone

Wendell Fabrics Corporation

Speakerworks

MainlyTannoy

Akustikstoff

Soundlabs Group Pty Limited

Contrado Imaging Ltd

Simply Speakers

Global Speaker Grill Fabrics Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Black Speaker Grill Cloth Fabric Blue Speaker Grill Cloth Fabric Reddish Brown Speaker Grill Cloth Fabric Others

By End-Use Commercial Spaces Call Centers Conference Rooms Event Venues & Recreation Offices Recording Studios Others Residential Spaces Home Theatre Others Industrial Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Speaker Grill Fabrics Market Report

What was the market size of the speaker grill fabrics in 2022? In 2022, the market size of speaker grill fabrics was USD 71.63 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the speaker grill fabrics by 2030? In 2030, the market size of speaker grill fabrics will be expected to reach 109.20 million.

What is the key restraint, hampering the growth of the speaker grill fabrics market? Stringent government regulations regarding the use of synthetic fiber is limiting the growth of the speaker grill fabrics market.

What is the dominating segment in the speaker grill fabrics market by end-use? In 2022, the commercial space segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall speaker grill fabrics market.

Based on current market trends, which geographical region contributed the largest share in the market? Asia Pacific contributed the largest market share in the speaker grill fabrics market.



