Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe Heads to Auction

One-off 911 built by Porsche Classic in collaboration with the Porsche Club of America

| Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc. Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Atlanta, Georgia, UNITED STATES

Atlanta, Georgia, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of many very special lots included in the Broad Arrow 75th Anniversary Porsche Auction, the one-off 1999 Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe will find its owner on June 8, 2023. 

The car is a Sonderwunsch Factory One-Off special wishes project completed by Porsche Classic in collaboration with the Porsche Club of America (PCA). A “001/001” badge underscores its scarcity. A ducktail spoiler reminiscent of the 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7, a double-bubble roof, 18-inch forged aluminum Fuchs wheels and unique paint combine to create a striking resemblance to the Type 997 911 Sport Classic.

Based on a 1998 911 Carrera, the chassis, brakes and engine are taken from the 996.2 911 GT3, the first such model homologated for sale in the U.S. Accordingly, the naturally aspirated 3.6-liter flat-six generates 381 horsepower.  The donor car, which PCA Executive Director Vu Nguyen found in a state of neglect in Colombia, Virginia, traveled to the Porsche Classic workshop near the main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. There, it went through restoration including total disassembly, and strengthening of the body-in-white using both original and newly developed parts. 

In 2022, it made the journey back to the U.S. to attend several PCA events before ultimately crossing the auction block with a value reference of $292,865 and no reserve.

