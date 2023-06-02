English French

Important information concerning the availability of documents for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 6 June 2023

Paris, 2 June 2023

Quadient SA (the “Company”) informs its shareholders that the address for submitting written questions to the Company and accessing documents on the website indicated in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°56 on 10 May 2023 and in the Convening notice that was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°63 on 26 May 2023 is incorrect.

The Company informs its shareholders that information and documents relating to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 16 June 2023, referred to in article R22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, are available at the following address:

https://invest.quadient.com/en-US/annual-general-meetings

Quadient S.A. informs shareholders wishing to submit written questions that they may do so,

either by electronic telecommunication to the following address:

financial-communication@quadient.com

by registered letter with return receipt to the Quadient SA head office, addressed to the Chairman of Board:

Quadient S.A.

42-46 avenue Aristide Briand, 92220 Bagneux, FRANCE

at the latest, by the end of the fourth business day preceding the Annual General Meeting, i.e. Monday 12 June 2023. To be taken into account, there questions must be accompanied by a certificate of registration.

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com



Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

