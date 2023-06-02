Radiation-Cured Products Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 4.5 Billion in 2033, Growing Automotive Industry to Drive Demand: Fact.MR

Rockville, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global radiation-cured products provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global radiation-cured products market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.

Demand for eco-friendly coatings and adhesives is growing which is driving the adoption of radiation-cured formulations due to their low VOC content. The market is witnessing increased applications in industries such as automotive, packaging, electronics, and wood coatings. UV-cured coatings dominate the market, but EB-cured products are gaining traction due to their speed and versatility.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6941

Advancements in technology, such as LED-based UV curing, are also shaping the market growth trajectory. The radiation-cured products market is characterized by a shift towards sustainable solutions and expanding applications across various industries, due to their fast curing, energy efficiency, and environmental benefits.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global radiation-cured products market is projected to reach US$ 4.5 billion by 2033

The market created an opportunity of US$ 2.2 billion growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 to 2022

Europe is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 17.6% in 2023

North America and East Asia are estimated to collectively account for a market share of 56.0% in 2023

Prominent players in the market are Allnex, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries Inc., Royal DSM N.V., and 3M Company



Radiation-Cured Formulations are Illuminating the Future of Eco-Friendly Coatings and Adhesives in a Growing Market, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Manufacturers focus on continuous research and development to create innovative radiation-cured formulations that meet the evolving needs of industries. They invest in formulating coatings and adhesives with improved performance properties, such as enhanced durability, scratch resistance, and adhesion, to expand their product portfolio and cater to specific market requirements.

The market is highly competitive with the presence of various well-established market players. The companies are focusing on enhancing their supplier and distributor network coupled with global business expansion to curb the demand pool by catering to their needs. Also, they are taking pricing as differentiating factor that enables the company to withstand the competitive market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6941

Key Companies Profiled

Allnex

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

PPG Industries Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

3M Company





Segmentation of Radiation-Cured Products Industry Research

By Type : Coatings Inks Adhesives



By Formulation : Electron Beam Curing Ultraviolet Curing



By Application : Paper & Film Plastic Wood Glass Metal



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6941

What differences can the radiation-cured products report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the radiation-cured products and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the radiation-cured products

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key radiation-cured productss

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the radiation cured products market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (coatings, inks, and adhesives), formulation (electron beam curing and ultraviolet curing), application (paper & film, plastic, wood, glass, and metal), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Bio-based Coatings Market Outlook: The global bio-based coating market stands at USD 11.5 Billion in the year 2022. This market is growing with a CAGR value of 9.5% in the forecast duration. The valuation of the Bio-based Coating market is expected to surpass USD 28.50 Billion by end of 2032.

Carbon Fiber Coatings Market Outlook: Carbon fiber coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2032. To attain improved fuel efficiency, automakers have increased their usage of lightweight materials like carbon fibre and aluminum.

UV Cured Adhesives Market Outlook: The global UV cured adhesives market has witnessed moderate growth at a CAGR of 6.7% over the past half-decade.

Anti-Adhesion Coatings Market Outlook: The growing population is giving a boost to the food industry. The growth of the food industry is expected boost the demand for anti-adhesion coatings. High temperature applications of anti-adhesion coatings are expected to enhance the demand for anti-adhesion coatings

Shipping Container Coatings Market Outlook: The production of shipping container is growing due to the growing trades which in turn is leading to growth of shipping container coatings market.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.