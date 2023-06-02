Aéroports de Paris SA: Information regarding the voting rights and shares as of 31 May 2023

Paris, FRANCE

2nd June 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA

Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 31 May 2023
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers

ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD

Date Total number of shares Total number of gross voting rights Total number of net voting rights1
31/05/2023 98,960,602 163,917,302 163,611,067

1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights.

 

