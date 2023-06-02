New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metaverse Strategies by Telco B2B and B2C (Enterprise Metaverse and Telecom Consumer Metaverse) Recommendations and Case Studies, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465084/?utm_source=GNW

’After hitting mainstream consciousness with heady promises of revolutionizing everything from interpersonal interaction to enterprise productivity, the broader metaverse has gotten off to a bumpy start. The hardware, the software, and the laws and ethics around the technology need time to come to maturity before the full potential of the metaverse can be seen on a large scale. The current post-hype metaverse winter is temporary, however, as these technologies will eventually make for huge changes. The key to the metaverse will be solid use cases - use cases based on real value that are not just slightly better than current technology, but significantly better. Good early use cases, especially for enterprise, are around AR and using it to provide heads-up information, instructions, and second views. Collaboration has to be a central tenet for any operator wanting to find success in the metaverse; delivering the sort of immersive experiences that have been touted as the fruits of the metaverse will demand a village effort. While robust, modern connectivity is certainly going to be crucial in building the metaverse, operators also possess a wealth of assets beyond the network they can wield as they do their part to juice developer efforts toward use-case generation, including long histories of curating, bundling, and billing for a variety of service types. The path to the metaverse will be long, winding, and iterative; going the partnership route lowers the risk to carriers as they wade through the inevitable trial and error necessary to land on a network, device, and platform mix that will appeal to consumers.



- Metaverse taxonomy & market context: an overview of the emerging metaverse space that seeks to define both the enterprise metaverse and the consumer metaverse, outline early hurdles to metaverse development, and discuss the necessary standardization across technical, legal, and other frameworks.

- Telecom B2B metaverse strategies and use cases: an overview of of enterprise requirements, value considerations, and both short- long-term use cases in the industrial metaverse.

- Telecom consumer IoT strategies and use cases: an overview of key early global telecom B2C metaverse use cases, business strategies, and monetization models.

- Findings and recommendations: the Global Outlook Report concludes with a number of findings and a set of recommendations for B2B and consumer metaverse stakeholders, especially telecom operators.



- Value Focus: When considering metaverse use cases, telcos must set aside the hype and make the first consideration value, offering not just a small improvement over time, but a significant improvement over current methods. Value should be the first and best barometer when considering which metaverse use cases to develop.

- Look for Partners, but Prioritize Alliances: Standardization, regulation, and interoperability must all be addressed in the mid-term, and alliances will be in a better position to accelerate these developments. Although it is tempting for telcos to partner for unique service propositions and competitive differentiation, a collaborative, cooperative approach may be a faster route to effective monetization.

- Investigate Startups: Telcos, due to their size, are often in position to invest in promising metaverse technology startups. Measure them the same way metaverse use cases are measured - value. Investment in promising startups, and possibly even eventual acquisition, can give telcos a huge boost.

- Address Metaverse Ethics and Privacy Issues Up Front: Telcos have an opportunity here to underscore their commitment to customers in terms of safeguarding consumer data and privacy in the context of new metaverse use cases.

- Verticalize First: Vertical use cases, especially in AR, will be the first successes for the enterprise metaverse. Many telcos have specialty practices in vertical markets they are known for. Those are great early markets to concentrate on. Existing domain knowledge is a great leg up, and existing customers will make great alpha and beta customers.

- Use It Yourself: Metaverse technologies will be of great use to telcos internally, a fact often avoided or forgotten when making plans. A telco able to demonstrate in the field the usefulness of its metaverse technologies will get serious attention from prospective enterprise customers.

- Bundles and Discounts: Long-term customer value creation and loyalty is a key driver for telco consumer metaverse innovation, whether in a sales and support or other use-case context. Early metaverse services should be able to align well with telco multiplay portfolios, with a view to unlocking more valuable and prioritized experiences for higher-spend customers.



- This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination of telecom B2B and B2C strategies, business models, and use cases in the emerging metaverse space, as well as the necessary standardization that needs to occur to allow the space to flourish. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, latest developments, and value chain. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key telecom metaverse positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize returns on investments.

- Telco metaverse case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different value propositions across the world, including services, monetization approaches, and partnerships. This will help telecom executives craft adapted B2B and consumer metaverse strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the telecom B2B and consumer metaverse market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for metaverse participants, including telecom operators.

