Eastern Europe Health and Beauty Market Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region, Sector, Country, Distribution Channel, Brands, Packaging, Case Studies, Innovations and Forecast to 2027

Over the forecast period, the region’s health & beauty industry is expected to register a volume CAGR of 0.6%. The health & beauty industry in Eastern Europe was fragmented in 2022, with the top five companies accounting for a value share of 36.1%, led by Procter & Gamble with a value share of 10.5%. It was followed by L’Oréal, Unilever, Beiersdorf, and Natura & Co which accounted for shares of 9.7%, 5.5%, 5.3%, and 5.1% respectively. Private labels held a 3.4% value share of overall sales in 2022. Hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for a value share of 30% in the Eastern European region in 2022. Rigid plastics was the most widely used pack material registering a 43% share in 2022.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern European health & beauty industry, analyzing data from 19 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

Market Environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sectors.

High-Potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various health & beauty products by sectors across high-potential countries in the Eastern European region. It also provides risk–reward analysis of four countries across the Eastern European region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

Success Stories: This section features some of the most compelling health & beauty manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Eastern European region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.

Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Eastern European region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

Distribution Analysis: Provides an analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Eastern European health & beauty industry in 2022: hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, chemists/pharmacies, health & beauty stores, direct sellers, and others. Others include cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, “dollar stores” variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, and other retailing channels.

Key Packaging Formats*: The report provides percentage share (2022) and growth analysis (during 2017–22) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) of health & beauty.

Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Eastern European health & beauty industry.



Scope

- This report provides an overview of current health & beauty industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

