Americas Health and Beauty Market Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region, Sector, Country, Distribution Channel, Brands, Packaging, Case Studies, Innovations and Forecast to 2027

The Americas market will expand by 3.6% CAGR over 2022–27 to reach $178.9 billion by 2027. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Chile, Canada, Peru, and Brazil were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to their large health & beauty industry sizes, projected high value-growth rates, and projected increase in per capita value levels. Among these high-potential countries, Brazil accounted for the largest value and volume share of the Americas health & beauty industry in 2022. The health & beauty industry in the Americas was fragmented in 2022, with the top five companies accounting for 40.5% value share. Procter & Gamble led the pack with 12.4% value share in 2022, followed by Unilever with 9.6% share, and L’Oréal with 9.2% share. In 2022, hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas health & beauty industry, with a value share of 33.8%, followed by parapharmacies/drugstores with 12.4% share. In 2022, rigid plastics was the most widely used pack material in the Americas health & beauty industry, accounting for 43.3% share of overall volume sales, followed by flexible packaging with 35.9% share.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas health & beauty industry, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

Market Environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sectors.

High-Potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various health & beauty products by sector across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk–reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

Success Stories: This section features some of the most compelling health & beauty manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry, and insights.

Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the performance of private label in the region.

Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas health & beauty industry in 2022.It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, health & beauty stores, e-retailers, direct sellers, and others.



Others include convenience stores, chemists/pharmacies, department stores, “dollar stores” variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, vending machines, and other retailing channels.

Key Packaging Formats*: The report provides percentage share (2022) and growth analysis (during 2017–27) of various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) in the health & beauty industry.

Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Americas health & beauty industry.



Scope

- The report provides an overview of current health & beauty industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

