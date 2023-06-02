New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vitamin and Dietary Supplements Market Growth Analysis by Region, Country, Brands, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465048/?utm_source=GNW

The global vitamin and dietary supplements sector was fragmented in 2022, with the top five companies accounting for a value share of 12.6%, led by Amway with a value share of 3.1%. The overall share of private-label products in the global vitamin and dietary supplements sector stood at 3.6% in 2022, down from 3.8% in 2017.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global vitamin and dietary supplement sector.



It includes an analysis on the following -

Sector overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, and labeling.The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future challenges for each region.



This data includes off-trade data only.

High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, socio-demographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Country and regional analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2022-27, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. Market size, company and brand analysis, and distribution analysis includes off-trade data.

Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, as well as analyzing the product profile, country-level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

Key distribution channels: Provides analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global vitamin and dietary supplements sector in 2022. It covers cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, e-retailers, other specialist retailers, parapharmacies/drugstores, chemists/pharmacies, direct sellers, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and others.

Select industry metrics: Provides data for alternative content including patent analytics, job analytics, and deals analytics.



Key Highlights

Scope

- The report Provides an overview of the current vitamin and dietary supplements sector scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of sector overview, high-potential countries, country and regional analysis, competitive landscape, distribution, and industry metrics.

- The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



