CN Among Global Leaders in Sustainability

English French

MONTREAL, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is proud to be part of the United Nations Vision 2045 documentary film series. CN’s video highlights how the Company is moving towards a more sustainable future.



CN is building on its decarbonization initiatives, its deployment of operating technologies to drive safety and efficiency, its focus on making CN a great place to work, and by engaging with all stakeholders with trust and transparency.

CN's sustainability leadership is recognized through its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North American Indices. CN has also been recognized for its climate leadership, securing a place on CDP's prestigious Climate Change "A" List.

“For more than 100 years, CN has been powering and growing the North American economy and we intend to be here, Delivering Responsibly, for centuries to come."

Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN



In 2045, the United Nations (UN) will celebrate its 100-year anniversary. The Vision 2045 documentary video series was created recognizing that upcoming milestone and the UN's mission to encourage global political and economic cooperation in support of peace, prosperity and human rights. Vision 2045 aims to inspire businesses and people to take collective action to ensure a better future for all.

To watch the video, please click here.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts: