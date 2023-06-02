New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Hydrogen Market Size and Analysis by Application Areas, Upcoming Projects, Policies and Key Players to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465069/?utm_source=GNW





Canada currently leads the world’s upcoming low-carbon hydrogen capacity due to two large-scale projects.

Blue hydrogen keeps its high interest in North America more than the rest of the world due to low natural gas prices and potential for storage and utilization of carbon.

Vast renewable power sources are available across the continent, making green hydrogen an equally valuable prospect. In addition, some states and provinces have a large nuclear power fleet, allowing purple hydrogen to be a feasible option.

A long-standing refining and petrochemicals industry means the region has existing knowhow and infrastructure as a point of departure for developing a hydrogen economy.



The region currently exports a significant amount of LNG, making it possible to repeat this success with hydrogen exports.

The region currently holds over 50% of the global upcoming low-carbon production capacity, the interest and engagement level for continuing to develop low carbon hydrogen projects is exponentially increasing.

Transportation and ammonia production are set to become the largest end users of hydrogen in North America.Long-distance and heavy-duty transport are likely applications.



Ammonia is used in the production of fertilizers and is an attractive option for transporting hydrogen over long distances.

The region will have some exportation to other markets as well, especially Canada and Mexico.

A large number of innovative demonstration projects are taking place across North America.



