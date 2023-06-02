The Global Cosmetics Products Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetics Products Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464987/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in the aging population, the presence of premium brands, and rapid urbanization.



The cosmetics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Skincare products

• Haircare products

• Color cosmetics

• Fragrances and deodorants



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing online retailing and multifunctional cosmetics: a game changer and trendsetter will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cosmetics market covers the following areas:

• Cosmetics market sizing

• Cosmetics market forecast

• Cosmetics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetics market vendors that include Coty Inc., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Amorepacific Corp., Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., Kjaer Weis, Kose Corp., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mary Kay Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the proper market growth.

