The Global Push to Talk (PTT) Market

The report on the push to talk (PTT) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rising number of PTT product launches, increasing acceptance of POC solutions among end-user industries, and PTT as a critical communication device among various industry sectors.



The push to talk (PTT) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• LMR

• Cellular



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased M and A as one of the prime reasons driving the push to talk (PTT) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of PTT among government agencies and technological advances in global push to talk (PTT) market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading push to talk (PTT) market vendors that include AINA Wireless Finland Oy, AT and T Inc., GroupTalk Sweden AB, Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., international Push to Talk Ltd., Iridium Communications Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Orion Labs Inc., PeakPTT, Qualcomm Inc., SLA Corp., T Mobile US Inc., Tait Communications, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Voxer Inc., Yiip Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., and Zello Inc.. Also, the push to talk (PTT) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

