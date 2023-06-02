The Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326393/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the point of care diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing geriatric population, increased focus on personalized medicine, and growing adoption of automated diagnostic devices in the healthcare industry.



The point of care diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hematology diagnostics

• Infectious disease diagnostics

• Rapid cardiovascular diagnostics

• Rapid coagulation diagnostics

• Others



By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Homecare settings

• Clinical diagnostic laboratories



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the point of care diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in diagnostics and an increasing number of partnerships and collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the point of care diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Point of care diagnostics market sizing

• Point of care diagnostics market forecast

• Point of care diagnostics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading point of care diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, altona Diagnostics GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinocare Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, Trivida Health Inc., and Zoetis Inc.. Also, the point of care diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

