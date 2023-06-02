The Global Outdoor Apparel Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outdoor Apparel Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293093/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the outdoor apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization, the high popularity of outdoor sports, and growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles.



The outdoor apparel market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product Type

• Top wear

• Bottom wear

• Coveralls

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of automation in the textile industry as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor apparel market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of omnichannel retailing of outdoor apparel and the rise in the number of private-label brands of outdoor apparel will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the outdoor apparel market covers the following areas:

• Outdoor apparel market sizing

• Outdoor apparel market forecast

• Outdoor apparel market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor apparel market vendors that include Adidas AG, Aigle International SA, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Arendicom GmbH, ASICS Corp., Boardriders Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fenix Outdoor International AG, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Gokyo Outdoor Apparel and Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Nikwax Ltd., Norrona Sport AS, Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.. Also, the outdoor apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

