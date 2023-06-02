The Global Pillows Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pillows Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192647/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing hotel industry, increased adoption of memory foam pillows, and rising demand for cervical pillows.



The pillows market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Memory foam pillows

• Cotton pillows

• Microbead pillows

• Down and feather pillows



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing mergers and acquisitions (m and a) activities as one of the prime reasons driving the pillows market growth during the next few years. Also, innovative product launches and growing sales of pillows online will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the pillows market covers the following areas:

• Pillows market sizing

• Pillows market forecast

• Pillows market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pillows market vendors that include Advanced Sleep Technologies, American Textile Co., Avocado Mattress LLC, Bedding Acquisition LLC, Brooklyn Bedding, Casper Sleep Inc., ComfyDown, Coop Home Goods, Downlite, Gio Clavis Co. Ltd., Leesa Sleep LLC, Malouf Companies, Mediflow Inc., My Pillow Inc., Purple Innovation Inc., Resident Home LLC, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., SnugglePedic, and Tempur Sealy International Inc.. Also, the pillows market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

