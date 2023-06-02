TDS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: May 6, 2022 to November 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 3, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had no reason to believe UScellular’s “free upgrade” promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular’s postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (ii) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (iii) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (iv) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and (v) as a result of the Companies’ decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular’s profitability substantially declined.

