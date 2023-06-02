The Global Patient Engagement Technology Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Engagement Technology Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191344/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the patient engagement solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing cases of chronic diseases, advanced benefits of patient engagement solutions, and favorable government initiatives by adopting it in healthcare services.



The patient engagement solutions market is segmented as below:

By Delivery Mode

• On-premise solution

• Web

• Cloud-based solution



By End-user

• Providers

• Payers

• Individual users



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the digitization of healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the patient engagement solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of mobile technology for patient engagement and the rise in the adoption of wearable devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the patient engagement solutions market covers the following areas:

• Patient engagement solutions market sizing

• Patient engagement solutions market forecast

• Patient engagement solutions market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patient engagement solutions market vendors that include agilon health Inc., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Athenahealth Inc., CipherHealth, Computer Programs and Systems Inc., DrChrono Inc., eClinical Works LLC, Epic Systems Corp., GetWellNetwork Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lincor Inc., Luma Health Inc., McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Medtronic Plc, Oneview Healthcare Plc, Oracle Corp., Solutionreach Inc., Sonifi Solutions Inc., and Tebra Technologies Inc.. Also, the patient engagement solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

