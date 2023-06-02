Music Valley Names Artist Shaun Kirk as its First Partner Ambassador

Melbourne, Australia, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music training and artist development firm Music Valley has announced that independent soul and blues singer-songwriter Shaun Kirk is its first ambassador. Kirk will participate in several projects, workshops, and mentoring opportunities, sharing his skills, wisdom and experience with Music Valley's artists and students.

The partnership, which was unveiled to the public last month at the Bluesfest music festival in Melbourne, will strengthen Music Valley's capabilities to create new pathways and opportunities for aspiring artists.

From left, Music Valley founder Steve Jaz and brand ambassador Shaun Kirk at Kaleidoscope festival

According to Music Valley founder and managing director Steve Jaz, he began following Kirk online around a year and a half ago, and he found that Kirk's music and actions resonated with the values he and Music Valley espouse. These include following your life’s passion, being true to yourself and others, supporting growth, embracing change, and turning dreams into outcomes.

“I really admire Shaun's tenacious work ethic as a full-time working and touring artist. From his music and his social media posts, I saw that Shaun's messages aligned with our values, and that drew me to him. He stands up for what he believes in, and he was actually performing at a freedom rally in Melbourne that I attended, when I made the connection that this was the artist I’d been following online. From there I was inspired to reach out to him for a conversation.”

After getting in touch, Kirk conducted several workshops with Music Valley, which helped deepen the relationship and led to him being officially brought on as Music Valley's ambassador. Over the next 6 to 12 months, Kirk will take part in a series of promotional events, including radio, podcast and TV interviews, as well as social media marketing campaigns.

However, one of the greatest impacts of signing Kirk will be the value he imparts to Music Valley's developmental program. Aside from his technical and practical knowledge in writing and performing, Kirk will also share with aspiring artists his experience in setting up his business as an independent artist, ensuring that they retain control of their art and work at all times.

According to Jaz, Kirk's relationship with Music Valley has already started bearing fruit. Alex Langton, a 17-year-old artist under Music Valley, recently got a gig as a supporting artist for Kirk. Both Langton and fellow Music Valley artist Vishva Modi have received invitations to perform again at Bluesfest next year.

“We consider it an absolute honor to partner with Shaun Kirk as our new brand ambassador, and we look forward to working together to support musicians and artists in today’s music landscape,” Jaz said.

“Music Valley is something that I wish was around earlier in my career,” Kirk says. “I believe having a trusted brand, learning venue, and music agency like Music Valley is important in developing music students into successful indie artists. Music Valley has the network, resources, and community that helps aspiring artists to succeed and avoid making the same mistakes I did when I was younger, saving them a lot of time, cost and headache in getting their careers off the ground.”

Media contact:

Name: Steve Jaz

Email: steve@musicvalley.com.au