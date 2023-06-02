The Global Retirement Communities Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retirement Communities Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151432/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the retirement communities market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising life expectancy, aging baby boomer population, and benefits offered by retirement communities.



The retirement communities market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Assisted living facilities

• Continuing care retirement communities

• Rest homes



By Application

• Elderly people

• Disabled people



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the favorable business opportunities for real estate developers as one of the prime reasons driving the retirement communities market growth during the next few years. Also, automation in retirement communities and multi-generational living will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the retirement communities market covers the following areas:

• Retirement communities market sizing

• Retirement communities market forecast

• Retirement communities market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading retirement communities market vendors that include Affinity Living Communities, AlerisLife Inc., American Retirement Homes Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., British United Provident Association Ltd., Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC, Erickson Senior Living Management LLC, Front Porch, Genesis Healthcare Inc., HC One Ltd., Honor Technology Inc., Interim HealthCare Inc., Korian, Life Care Companies LLC, Senior Lifestyle, Sienna Senior Living Inc., Sonida Senior Living Inc., Sunrise Senior Living LLC, Village Concepts, and Wickshire Senior Living. Also, the retirement communities market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151432/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________