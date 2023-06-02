The Global Anticoagulants Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anticoagulants Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995999/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the anticoagulants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by introduction of novel oral anticoagulants, growing prevalence of coagulation disorders, and increase in hip and knee surgeries.



The anticoagulants market is segmented as below:

By Administration

• Oral anticoagulants

• Injectable anticoagulants



By Type

• Factor Xa inhibitors

• DTIs

• Heparin

• Vitamin K antagonists



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advent of anticoagulant antidotes as one of the prime reasons driving the anticoagulants market growth during the next few years. Also, patient assistance programs and increasing focus toward emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the anticoagulants market covers the following areas:

• Anticoagulants market sizing

• Anticoagulants market forecast

• Anticoagulants market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anticoagulants market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI S A, LEO Pharma AS, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and United Therapeutics Corp.. Also, the anticoagulants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995999/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________