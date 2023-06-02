The Global Paracetamol Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paracetamol Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892945/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the significant use of paracetamol as API in a large number of otc drugs, the wide application of paracetamol as first-line therapy for symptomatic relief, and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and prescription drug use.



The paracetamol market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Surgical

• Non-surgical



By Formulation

• Powder

• Granules



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing number of approvals for paracetamol-based combinations as one of the prime reasons driving the paracetamol market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing healthcare expenditure and developments in new paracetamol applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the paracetamol market covers the following areas:

• Paracetamol market sizing

• Paracetamol market forecast

• Paracetamol market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paracetamol market vendors that include Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical And Chemical Co. Ltd., Anqiu Luan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., ATABAY KIMYA SANAYI TICARET AS, Biological E. Ltd., Cipla Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Granules India Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Sanofi SA, SEQENS GROUP, Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Trugen Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Zhejiang Kangle Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Sino Chemical Co. Ltd.. Also, the paracetamol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892945/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________