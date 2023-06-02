The Global Smart Office Furniture Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Office Furniture Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881104/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the smart office furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by developments in connectivity technologies, functional benefits of smart office furniture, and an increasing number of product launches.



The smart office furniture market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Smart tables desks

• Storage

• Smart seating benches

• Stools



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the smart office furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of smart multipurpose office furniture and increasing strategic alliances and business expansion will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart office furniture market vendors that include Avnet Inc., Berco Designs, DEKOM AG, Featherlite Pvt Ltd, GoBright B V, Haworth Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Interogo Foundation, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Mikomax Sp z o o, MillerKnoll Inc., Nilkamal Ltd., Schiavello International, Smart Furniture LLC, Steelcase Inc., Tabula Sense, and ZHEJIANG SUNON FURNITURE MANUFACTURE CO. LTD. Also, the smart office furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

