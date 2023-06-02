The Global CBD Skincare Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CBD Skincare Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843262/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the CBD skincare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by benefits of CBD in skincare, new product launches, and growth in online sales.



The CBD skincare market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Oils

• Cream moisturizer and cleanser

• Mask serum and lotion



By Source

• Hemp

• Marijuana



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing collaborations among vendors and business expansion as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD skincare market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand among millennial and middle-aged populations and rising demand from emerging markets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the CBD skincare market covers the following areas:

• CBD skincare market sizing

• CBD skincare market forecast

• CBD skincare market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CBD skincare market vendors that include Blessed CBD, Cannuka LLC, CBD For Life, Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Dixie Elixirs LLC, Earthly Body Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Endoca BV, High Tide Inc., Isodiol International Inc., Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Kana Skincare, Kush Creams, Leef Organics Ltd., LOreal SA, Myaderm Inc., Nordic Organics Inc., Redwood Wellness LLC, The CBD Skincare Co, and Vertly LLC. Also, the CBD skincare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843262/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________