The Global Oral Care Market

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the adoption of technology in oral care products, the increasing number of dental conditions, and growing awareness of oral and dental health.



The oral care market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Application

• Home

• Dentistry



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high demand for mouthwash and teeth-whitening products as one of the prime reasons driving the oral care market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of private-label brands and the increase in the adoption of oral care products in the e-commerce industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the oral care market covers the following areas:

• Oral care market sizing

• Oral care market forecast

• Oral care market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oral care market vendors that include 3M Co., Amway Corp., Anchor Health and Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Dabur India Ltd., GC Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., Perrigo Co. Plc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Septodont Holding, Sunstar Suisse SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the oral care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

