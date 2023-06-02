The Global Biogas Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biogas Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734234/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased generation of municipal solid waste, stringent regulations pertaining to the reduction of GHG emissions, and increasing government support to develop biogas as fuel.



The biogas market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Co-generation

• Power generation

• Heat in buildings

• Upgraded to biomethane



By Source

• Agricultural Waste

• Landfill

• Sewage sludge and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of biogas as piped gas as one of the prime reasons driving the biogas market growth during the next few years. Also, an integrated waste management system and a decline in coal-based power generation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the biogas market covers the following areas:

• Biogas market sizing

• Biogas market forecast

• Biogas market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biogas market vendors that include AEV Energy GmbH, Agrinz Technologies GmbH, Air Liquide SA, Ameresco Inc., Biofrigas Sweden AB, ENGIE SA, EnviTec Biogas AG, Future Biogas Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., MT Energy Service GmbH, PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH, Pressure Technologies Plc, Renergon International AG, Stormfisher Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Wartsila Corp., WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, Xebec Adsorption Inc., AB Holding Spa, and BDI BioEnergy International GmbH. Also, the biogas market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

