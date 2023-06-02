The Global Legumes Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Legumes Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731048/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing consumption due to health benefits, increasing demand for a healthy diet, and increasing adoption of legumes in food applications.



The legumes market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Beans

• Peas

• Others



By End-user

• Household

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• South America

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high consumption of legume-based snacking items as one of the prime reasons driving the legumes market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of veganism and growing sales through online channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the legumes market covers the following areas:

• Legumes market sizing

• Legumes market forecast

• Legumes market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading legumes market vendors that include Adani Group, AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., B and G Foods Inc., Bean Growers Australia Ltd., BroadGrain Commodities Inc., Bush Brothers and Co., Co operative Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Dunnes Stores, Eden Foods Inc., Faribault Foods Inc., Fujian Chenggong Fruits and Vegetables Food Co. Ltd., Galdisa S.A. de C.V, General Mills Inc., Goya Foods Inc., NutriAsia Inc., Teasdale Foods Inc., Mitsubishi Corp, and Nomad Foods Ltd.. Also, the legumes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

