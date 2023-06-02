The Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724808/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of M and A and strategic partnerships, government subsidies and incentives, and declining prices of lithium-ion batteries.



The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is segmented as below:

By Type

• AC

• DC



By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of launches in EV charging solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market growth during the next few years. Also, vehicle-to-grid infrastructure for decentralized power generation and deployment of smart grids for evs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle (EV) charging station market sizing

• Electric vehicle (EV) charging station market forecast

• Electric vehicle (EV) charging station market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle (EV) charging station market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Allego BV, Besen International Group Co. Ltd, Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Holdings Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, ENGIE SA, Enphase Energy Inc., EVBox BV, EVgo Services LLC, Helen Ltd., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Shell plc, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., Volkswagen AG, and Webasto SE. Also, the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724808/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________