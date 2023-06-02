The Global Military Cybersecurity Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Cybersecurity Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657967/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of cloud-based services, a rapid increase in the use of IoT devices, and a need for compliance with cybersecurity regulations.



The military cybersecurity market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Type

• Network security

• Data security

• Identity and access management

• Cloud security



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the high adoption of AL and machine learning as one of the prime reasons driving the military cybersecurity market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of IoT analytics and the emergence of cloud computing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military cybersecurity market vendors that include Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., CACI International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Digital Management LLC, Fortinet Inc., General Dynamics Corp., GovCIO, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Leidos Holdings Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., ManTech International Corp., NetCentrics Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc.. Also, the military cybersecurity market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

