The Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647213/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the compression wear and shapewear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for plus-size clothing, growing online sales of compression wear and shapewear, and growing awareness about fitness and a shift toward compression wear.



The compression wear and shapewear market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Compression wear

• Shapewear



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advancement in making compression wear and shapewear as one of the prime reasons driving the compression wear and shapewear market growth during the next few years. Also, growing organized retail in emerging countries and rise in a number of private-label brands of compression wear and shapewear will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the compression wear and shapewear market covers the following areas:

• Compression wear and shapewear market sizing

• Compression wear and shapewear market forecast

• Compression wear and shapewear market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading compression wear and shapewear market vendors that include 2XU Pty Ltd., Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Ann Chery, Design Veronique, EC3D Orthopaedic, GLOBAL INTIMATES LLC, Hanesbrands Inc., Honeylove Sculptwear Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., Omtex Healthwear Pvt. Ltd., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Skims Body Inc., Spanx LLC, The LYCRA Company LLC, Triumph Intertrade AG, Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.. Also, the compression wear and shapewear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647213/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________