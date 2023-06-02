The Global Kimchi Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kimchi Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576200/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product launches, health benefits offered by kimchi, and initiatives for development of kimchi industry.



The kimchi market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Conventional kimchi

• Organic kimchi



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the expansion of retail channels as one of the prime reasons driving the kimchi market growth during the next few years. Also, growing influence of online retailing and growing demand for plant-based diets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kimchi market vendors that include Bombucha, Chois Kimchi LLC, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Cosmos Food Co. Inc., Daesang Corp., Dongwon Group, Eden Foods Inc., Gold Mine Natural Food Co., Kehoes Kitchen Pty Ltd., Kimchi Club Pty Ltd., Kings Asian Gourmet, Lucky Foods, MILKimchi Inc., Pulmuone Foods USA, Real Pickles, Sinto Gourmet LLC, Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc., T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD., Tazaki Foods Ltd., and VOLCANO KIMCHI. Also, the kimchi market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

