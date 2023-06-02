The Global Tethered Drones Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tethered Drones Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442806/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the tethered drones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for drones in telecommunications, advances in drone stabilization techniques, and expanding application scope of drones.



The tethered drones market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Defense

• Telecommunication

• Inspection and others



By Type

• Multi-copter

• Quadcopter



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of miniaturized EO/IR systems as one of the prime reasons driving the tethered drone market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for tethered drones in military and defense and a rise in funding for UAV manufacturers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the tethered drones market covers the following areas:

• Tethered drones market sizing

• Tethered drones market forecast

• Tethered drones market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tethered drones market vendors that include AeroVironment Inc., COMSovereign Holding Corp., Dragonfly Pictures Inc., Elistair Sas, Flyfocus sp. z o.o, Groupe Gorge, Hoverfly Technology Inc., Menet Aero LLC., Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Novadem, Perspective Robotics AG, Sky Drones Technologies Ltd., Sky Sapience Ltd., Skyshot Pte Ltd, Spooky Action Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., UAVTEK Ltd., Volarious, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and Zenith Aerotech. Also, the tethered drones market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

