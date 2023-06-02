Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 5.8% CAGR During the Forecast Period | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of hydrogen peroxide are slated to total US$ 4.9 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.



The global shift towards green technologies and sustainable practices creates opportunities for hydrogen peroxide. As industries increasingly prioritize eco-friendly alternatives, hydrogen peroxide's versatility as a green oxidizing agent positions it as a viable option across sectors beyond its traditional applications.

The rising demand for hydrogen peroxide from emerging economies presents a considerable growth opportunity. As countries like China, India, Brazil, and others experience rapid industrialization and urbanization, the need for water treatment, manufacturing processes, and healthcare applications fuels the demand for hydrogen peroxide.

While hydrogen peroxide finds widespread use in industries like textiles, healthcare, and pulp and paper, there is untapped potential in exploring new applications. Research and development efforts to discover novel uses in fields such as electronics, agriculture, and energy storage may unlock new avenues for market growth.

The increasing focus on clean and renewable energy sources creates opportunities for hydrogen peroxide in the energy sector. Hydrogen peroxide can play a role in fuel cells, energy storage, and even as a green propellant in aerospace applications, offering sustainable solutions for the future.

Advancements in production technologies, such as improved catalysts and manufacturing processes, contribute to cost reduction, efficiency improvement, and enhanced safety measures. Technological innovations, including on-site production systems and automation, further drive market growth and open up new possibilities.

Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1657

Collaborative efforts between hydrogen peroxide manufacturers, end-users, and research institutions foster innovation and create synergies. Partnerships enable knowledge exchange, resource pooling, and joint development of new applications, contributing to market growth and diversification.

The industry is exploring bio-based hydrogen peroxide production using renewable feedstocks, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and promoting sustainability. The development of bio-based hydrogen peroxide offers environmental benefits and aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Growing hydrogen peroxide application in water purification for treating contaminants and disinfection presents a new market opportunity.

Hydrogen peroxide's untapped potential in energy storage could revolutionize the renewable energy sector, specifically as an energy carrier and storage medium in advanced batteries and fuel cells.

Hydrogen peroxide's antimicrobial properties for food safety enhance preservation, reduce bacterial contamination, and extend shelf life, opening new applications in the food industry.



Hydrogen Peroxide Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Expanding healthcare industry and applications in wound care, disinfection, and sterilization fuel the growth of hydrogen peroxide market.

Textile industry growth drives hydrogen peroxide demand as a bleaching agent and colorant remover for sustainable and vibrant textile production.

Bio-based hydrogen peroxide production is rising, utilizing renewable feedstocks, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting sustainability.

Hydrogen peroxide integration in nanotechnology enables innovative, precise solutions in healthcare, environmental monitoring, and energy sectors through nanosensors and nanocatalysts.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1657<ype=S

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Regional Profile

North America's hydrogen peroxide market thrives on its wide application in industries like pulp and paper, textiles, and healthcare. The United States and Canada play pivotal roles, with Solvay and Evonik Industries as prominent manufacturers.

Europe has high hydrogen peroxide demand for water treatment, chemicals, and cosmetics. Leading consumers are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Key players include Solvay and Arkema.

Asia Pacific's hydrogen peroxide market is booming due to growing industries in China, India, and Japan. Textiles, electronics, and pulp and paper sectors drive demand. Key players include Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company and Solvay.



Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Competitive Landscape

The hydrogen peroxide market is highly competitive, with key players including Solvay, Evonik Industries, Arkema, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company. To gain a competitive advantage, these companies prioritize product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding their presence in different regions. Increasing demand from various industries drives market growth and intensifies competition. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Solvay S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Arkema S.A.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited

AkzoNobel N.V.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited

Kemira Oyj

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd.

PeroxyChem LLC

Some important developments with regard to hydrogen peroxide market are as follows:

In February 2023, Mitsui Chemicals and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company collaborated to produce and sell biomass polycarbonate resin (PC) as part of their carbon neutrality goals. Mitsui Chemicals will supply biomass-derived bisphenol A (biomass BPA) for MGC's PC production, utilizing its BePLAYERTM brand.



Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, ask for a Custom Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1657

Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Key Segments

By Application

Paper & Pulp

Chemical

Wastewater Treatment

Mining

Others (including Textiles and Health Care)



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com