The Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market

The report on the non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of people with type 2 diabetes, the growing prevalence of diabetes among people aged 6-19 and 35-50, and recent product approvals.



The non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• DPP4 inhibitors

• GLP-1 receptor agonists

• SGLT2 inhibitors

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the innovations in therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances between vendors and increasing demand for combination drugs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market sizing

• Non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market forecast

• Non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca PLC, Better Therapeutics Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and The Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Also, the non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

